Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SOHON traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. 5,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.40.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
