Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.09. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 110,383 shares.

Sonic Foundry Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Sonic Foundry alerts:

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative return on equity of 555.89% and a negative net margin of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.