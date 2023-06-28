SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of TWEB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $21.14.
About SoFi Web 3 ETF
