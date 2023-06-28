SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1726 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TWEB opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

About SoFi Web 3 ETF

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

