SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ BYOB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $18.37.

About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

