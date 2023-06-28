SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB) Declares $0.01 Dividend

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:BYOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ BYOB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $18.37.
About SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF
