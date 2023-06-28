SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Announces $0.12 Dividend

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Performance

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. 529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.75. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Institutional Trading of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.68% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

