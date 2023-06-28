Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. 4,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.33.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

