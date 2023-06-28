Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.28 Per Share

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Skillcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SKL opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20. Skillcast Group has a one year low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 24 ($0.31).

Skillcast Group Company Profile

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

