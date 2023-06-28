Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance
Shares of SIXWF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
