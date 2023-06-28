Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in June

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

Shares of SIXWF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.