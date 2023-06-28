Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Drops By 91.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. 237,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,277. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

