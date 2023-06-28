Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Decreases By 95.6%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
Shares of The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $55.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.90.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free research report on The Swatch Group from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.