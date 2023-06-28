Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Decreases By 95.6%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the May 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock remained flat at $55.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $65.90.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

