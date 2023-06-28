Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Rises By 765.9%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 765.9% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Silo Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %

SILO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 8,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,054. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. Silo Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

