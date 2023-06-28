Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rises By 2,416.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 2,416.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shimano Stock Up 1.1 %

SMNNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,364. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

