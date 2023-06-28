Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rises By 2,416.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 2,416.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shimano Stock Up 1.1 %
SMNNY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 117,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,364. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.59.
Shimano Company Profile
