Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Rises By 600.0%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Qantas Airways Trading Up 1.6 %
Qantas Airways stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. Qantas Airways has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.43.
About Qantas Airways
