Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Decreases By 86.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.
Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
