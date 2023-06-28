Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Increases By 590.2%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, a growth of 590.2% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBLA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 473,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $1,680.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($19.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.71) by ($4.81). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

