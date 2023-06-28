Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Rises By 933.3%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

GOFPY traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,875. Organization of Football Prognostics has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$9.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.92.

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.55%. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

