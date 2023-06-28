Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Declines By 87.2%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NRILY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 39,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,796. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.
About Nomura Research Institute
