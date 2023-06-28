Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Declines By 87.2%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NRILY stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.69. 39,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,796. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management and system consulting services for enterprise ad government. This segment also offers policy proposals, strategic consulting, business consulting to support business reforms; and system consulting for IT management.

