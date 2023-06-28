Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Grows By 1,126.3%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 1,126.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 4,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

