Short Interest in MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Grows By 1,126.3%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 1,126.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 4,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
