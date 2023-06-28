Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTW) Drops By 88.2%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNTW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kubient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNTW remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Wednesday. Kubient has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

