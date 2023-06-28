Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Grows By 1,208.1%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 1,208.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SRET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,744. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $263.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,512,000.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

