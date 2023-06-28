Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Drops By 89.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $156,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 315,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

