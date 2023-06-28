Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $269.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day moving average of $232.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $265.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

