Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 14,033 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,033 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 32,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE BAM opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

