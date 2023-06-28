Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,907,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,392. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

