Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB remained flat at $93.65 on Wednesday. 225,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,946. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

