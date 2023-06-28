Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. 297,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.