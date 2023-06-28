Sharkey Howes & Javer Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.97. 297,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

