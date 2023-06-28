SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Down 3.4%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 3,449,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,156,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $52,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $52,888.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,759,860.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,753 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,654 over the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

