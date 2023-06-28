Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $885.03

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1,102.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded up 762.7% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $885.03 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013949 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,063.36 or 1.00002744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00003427 USD and is down -9.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $885.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

