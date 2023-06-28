Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Secret has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $8,735.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00134118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013604 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00300021 USD and is down -9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,505.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

