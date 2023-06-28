Scotiabank Trims Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Target Price to C$17.25

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INGXF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.47 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.