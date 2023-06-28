Scotiabank Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE HBM traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.12. 595,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,989. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.