Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,641. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

