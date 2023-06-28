Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Altius Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:ATUSF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,641. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Altius Minerals from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Minerals
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.