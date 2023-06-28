Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €5.91 ($6.42) and last traded at €5.86 ($6.36). Approximately 336,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.83 ($6.34).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.37) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.47.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

