Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 1,276 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.55.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.80. The stock had a trading volume of 524,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.21 and its 200 day moving average is $280.30. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

