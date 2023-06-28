Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 125 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. 1,918,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

