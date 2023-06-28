Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.48 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $36.48 million and $21,917.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,859.70 or 0.06145473 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00042313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,387,183,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,366,551,005 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

