Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 2,858.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sanlam Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.30. 30,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,757. Sanlam has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.12.

Sanlam Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. Sanlam’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, funeral, credit life, health, short-term, medical, and group risk benefits, business debt, key person, and commercial insurance products; financial planning and retirement, and solutions; investment products; wealth, and professionals and graduates insurance services; and personal and home loans, and credit cards.

