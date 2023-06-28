Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of SASR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 215,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $113.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

