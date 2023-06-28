Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

