Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,660 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,171,000 after acquiring an additional 714,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 1,097,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

