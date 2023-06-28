Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,231 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,671,381. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.