Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $353,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

