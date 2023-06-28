Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $119.61

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.61 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 115.80 ($1.47). Saga shares last traded at GBX 123.40 ($1.57), with a volume of 451,571 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 137.80.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

