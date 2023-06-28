Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.58

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 48611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.48.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 65.25%. The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million. Research analysts expect that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.218543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.