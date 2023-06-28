RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTV stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. 1,128,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

