RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 494,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,401. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

