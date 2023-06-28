RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. 351,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,888. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

