Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROSS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 15,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

