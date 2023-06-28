Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$79.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.98.

Rogers Communications stock traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,971. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.53 and a 12-month high of C$67.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.32.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

