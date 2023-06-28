Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $639.56 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,969.42 or 0.06545072 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and $1.65 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 460,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 460,739.51323104 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,004.21325919 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,688,013.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

